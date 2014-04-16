Iconic horror/slasher movie characters such as Jason, Freddy Krueger, Michael Myers, Chucky and Leatherface have all gotten remakes released in the past few years and the trend doesn’t seem to stop with them. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is stepping into the ring to produce a prequel to the Leprechaun film series entitled “Leprechaun: Origins.” The film is said to be darker and focus more on horror than the prior six films. Warwick Davis (“Willow”) will not reprise his role as the mischievous, gold hungry Leprechaun. Davis will be replaced by 4’5″ WWE Superstar wrestler Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl as the murderous leprechaun named “Lubdan.” This is part of a two-picture deal between Lionsgate and WWE Studios. Check out the poster and tell us what you think!

“Leprechaun: Origins” has no scheduled release date but is expected to arrive in theaters later this year. The film stars Dylan Postl, Brendan Fletcher, Andrew Dunbar, Teach Grant, Stephanie Bennett, Bruce Blain and Adam Boys. Matt Venne and Harris Wilkinson wrote the screenplay, while Zach Lipovsky directs.

Sources: WWE, wikipedia, IMDb