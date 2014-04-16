300 SHARES Share Tweet

New multiplayer content for last year’s best game..

Today, Naughty Dog, the developer behind last year’s game of the year Last of Us announced they game’s final DLC pack.

New trophies and a mix of single-player and multiplayer content await you in this DLC drop. Grounded Mode will be the hardest challenge you’ll ever face as you try to complete the single-player campaign of The Last of Us. The AI is relentless, smart, and brutal, and survival will be near impossible. “Completed Grounded Mode” might be one of the most difficult Trophies you’ll ever earn. If you’re not a season pass holder, Grounded Mode will cost $4.99 standalone.

The Reclaimed Territories Map Pack features four news maps: Wharf, Capitol, Coal Mine, and Water Tower. Each map has a mix of Trophies attached and is set in a location that will be familiar yet unfamiliar to players of the single-player campaign. Intelligent use of climbing, stealth, flanking, and all your clan survival techniques will be essential to master these maps. It’s available for $9.99 for non-season pass holders.

New guns and new survival skills are coming as part of the Grounded Bundle as well. All new guns and skills are available to try before you buy as part of new pre-set load outs. The Survivalist Weapon Bundle costs $5.99, and contains four new weapons: Specter, Double Barrel, Enforcer, and Launcher. These guns have very unique attributes that have been carefully balanced so as to offer new play styles that fit into the existing Factions gameplay.

The game’s season pass option for $20 will only be available until may 13, after that it will be taken off the PSN store.