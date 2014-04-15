700 SHARES Share Tweet

Anaheim, CA – WonderCon – April 18, 2014 – Champion MMA and WWE fighters Rampage Jackson, John Morrison and Chavo Guerrero Jr. will come together for a panel at WonderCon in an eclectic match up that includes legendary actor Richard Hatch from Battlestar Galactica and SciFi writing prodigies The Winner Twins.

At first blush, it’s an unlikely group, but they have a lot in common with their crossover fan base. That’s right, it turns out people who love wrestling also love SciFi. They plan to share their secrets on how to break in to Hollywood, unveil a new technology they’ve all begun to use to get close and personal with their fans, and announce a top secret project they are all working on together at the end of the panel.

Chavo promises. “Our fans are going to see a side of us they’ve never seen before.”

“I don’t think an eclectic group like this, coming from so many different sides of the industry, has ever been assembled to share their combined knowledge,” says Richard Hatch.

All the panelists have remained silent about the announcement to come so far. “Come and find out for yourselves,” says John Morrison.

Speculation ranges from a book deal to a TV project. “All I’m gonna say is that it’s been very hard to keep it a secret,” offered Rampage Jackson. .”

The event will be held as part of WonderCon’s scheduled programming:

WonderCon at the Anaheim Convention Center

700 W Convention Way Anaheim, CA 92802

April 18, 2014

7:30pm – 8:30pm (Room 300DE)

For further information, please contact ( Tell them “NUKE THE FRIDGE SENT YOU“):

Ilene 714-396-7685

Ilene@winnertwins.com