Due to arrive this July, “Jupiter Ascending” promises to be an original action/adventure/sci-fi film courtesy of the Wachowskis (“The Matrix,” “V for Vendetta.”) Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow (via Total Film) have released a new image from the film featuring the characters Jupiter Jones (Mila Kunis) and Caine (Channing Tatum) taking flight. Check out the hi-tech boots!

Here is the storyline for the film.

Jupiter Jones was born under a night sky, with signs predicting that she was destined for great things. Now grown, Jupiter dreams of the stars but wakes up to the cold reality of a job cleaning toilets and an endless run of bad breaks. Only when Caine, a genetically engineered ex-military hunter, arrives on Earth to track her down does Jupiter begin to glimpse the fate that has been waiting for her all along – her genetic signature marks her as next in line for an extraordinary inheritance as Queen of the Universe, which could alter the balance of the cosmos.

“Jupiter Ascending” will be released on July 18th. The film stars Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum, Douglas Booth, Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Terry Gilliam, Vanessa Kirby, James D’Arcy, Tuppence Middleton, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Doona Bae, Katherine Cunningham, Christina Cole, Jo Osmond, Spencer Wilding, Tim Pigott-Smith, David Ajala, Neil Fingleton, Tamela D’Amico, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Charlotte Rickard, Edward Hogg, Jeremy Swift, Kick Gurry, Kara Lily Hayworth, Luke Neal, Charlotte Beaumont, Tim Connolly, Ancuta Breaban, Hazel D’Jan, Dilyana Bouklieva, Edd Osmond, Alexandra Fraser, Yusei, Ariyon Bakare, Eric Ian, Andy Ahrens, Sharon Coleman, Georgia Winters, Karen Anderson, Thomas Gaitsch, Frog Stone, Vander McLeod, Nicholas A. Newman, Olia Klein, Kenny Knight, Elina Alminas, Sarah Campbell, Rimmel Daniel and Oleg Nasobin. Andy Wachowski and Lana Wachowski wrote the screenplay and direct.

