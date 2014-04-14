Mark Wahlberg leads an All-Star Cast in an Inspiring Story Based on True Acts of Courage

Lone Survivor

“A Celebration of Courage and the Brotherhood of Warriors” – Joe Morgenstern, Wall Street Journal

Universal City, California, April 14, 2014 – Four Navy SEALs on a covert mission to neutralize a high-level al-Qaeda operative face an impossible, moral decision in Lone Survivor, the intense, action-packed story of heroism, courage and survival, coming to Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, including Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™ and On Demand on June 3, 2014, from Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Lone Survivor will also be available on Digital HD two weeks earlier on May 20, 2014.

Based on Marcus Luttrell’s The New York Times bestselling memoir, Director Peter Berg (Friday Night Lights) explores the unbreakable bond of brotherhood in a film that Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers praised as “a powerhouse film.” Lone Survivor tells the incredible tale of Operation Red Wings, a mission about four Navy SEALs ambushed by the enemy deep in the mountains of Afghanistan. As the soldiers are confronted by unthinkable odds they must find reserves of strength and resilience in order to fight to the finish.

Starring Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, Contraband), Taylor Kitsch (Savages, “Friday Night Lights”), Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild, “Bonnie and Clyde”), Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma, Kill Your Darlings), Eric Bana (Star Trek, Hanna), Ali Suliman (The Kingdom), Alexander Ludwig (The Hunger Games), Yousuf Azami (Brothers) and Sammy Sheik (Transformers: Dark of the Moon),

Lone Survivor has been hailed by critics as “unforgettable, tense and inspiring” (Movieline).

Both the Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD include bonus features that shed new light on the valiant real-life soldiers of Operation Red Wings. Exclusive to the Blu-ray™ Combo Pack are interviews with the film’s cast and creators, as well as action-packed behind-the-scenes featurettes.

The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™.

· Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

· DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

· DIGITAL HD with Ultraviolet™ lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download movies to watch on iPad®, iPhone®, Android™, smart TVs, connected Blu-ray™ players, game consoles, and more.

Bonus Features Exclusive to the Blu-rayTM:

· Will of the Warrior: An in-depth look at Marcus Luttrell, the real-life Navy SEAL who received the Navy Cross and Purple Heart for his actions in Operation Red Wings.

· Recreating the Firefight: Reveals how Lone Survivor’s action-packed stunts were choreographed and shot. This featurette includes interviews with Director Peter Berg, Actors Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Ben Foster and Emile Hirsch and stunt coordinator and 2nd unit director Kevin Scott.

· Learning the Basics: Watch as Mark Wahlberg, Emile Hirsch, Taylor Kitsch and Ben Foster go through rigorous SEAL training in weapons handling, communication/patrolling and simulated attack drills. Along with Marcus Luttrell, Peter Berg enlisted the help of active Navy SEALS to help the actors accurately portray the fallen soldiers of Operation Red Wings.

· The Pashtun Code of Life: Learn why Marcus Luttrell’s rescuer, Mohammad Gulab, risked his life and the lives of everyone in his village in order to save Marcus.

Blu-rayTM and DVD Bonus Features:

· Bringing the Story to Light: Marcus Luttrell’s story of survival under extremely dire circumstances is an inspiration to anyone who hears it. Director, producer and writer Peter Berg, Producer Sarah Aubrey, and the four lead actors (Mark Wahlberg, Emile Hirsch, Taylor Kitsch and Ben Foster) reveal their passion for the project and why it was so important to them to tell this story.

· The Fallen Heroes of Operation Red Wings: Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch, Ben Foster and Emile Hirsch profile the real-life heroes who inspired their characters: Marcus Luttrell, Michael Murphy, Daniel Dietz and Matthew Axelson. Family members provide intimate accounts of what these brave men were like in their private lives, as well as perspective on their decisions to join the military and make the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Also included is a tribute to the team of Operation Red Wings, using personal photos.

SYNOPSIS

Based on The New York Times best-selling true story of heroism, courage and survival, Lone Survivor tells the incredible tale of four Navy SEALs on a covert mission to neutralize a high-level al-Qaeda operative. The four men must make an impossible moral decision in the mountains of Afghanistan that leads them into an enemy ambush. As the confront unthinkable odds, the SEALs must find reserves of strength and resilience to fight to the finish. Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg

(The Fighter) leads an all-star cast including Taylor Kitsch (Savages), Ben Foster (3:10 to Yuma), Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild) and

Eric Bana (Star Trek) in a movie hailed by critics as “unforgettable, tense and inspiring” (Movieline).

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Mark Wahlberg ,Taylor Kitsch, Emile Hirsch, Ben Foster, Yousuf Azami, Ali Suliman, Eric Bana, Alexander Ludwig, Sammy Sheik

Written and Directed By: Peter Berg

Based on the Book by: Marcus Luttrell with Patrick Robinson

Produced By: Peter Berg, Sarah Aubrey, Randall Emmett, Norton Herrick, Barry Spikings, Akiva Goldsman, Stephen Levinson, Vitaly Grigoriants

Executive Producers: George Furla, Simon Fawcett, Braden Aftergood, Louis G. Friedman, Stepan Martirosyan, Remington Chase, Adi Shankar, Spencer Silna, Mark Damon, Brandt Andersen, Jeff Rice

Music By: Explosions in the Sky, Steve Jablonsky

Production Designer Tom Duffield

Director of Photography: Tobias Schliessler, ASC

Costume Designer: Amy Stofsky

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – BLU-RAY™:

Street Date: June 3, 2014

Copyright: 2014 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Number: 61125456

Running Time: 2 hours, 2 minutes

Layers: BD-50