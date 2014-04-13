480 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney Pictures has released some new images from their upcoming “Maleficent” feature, a live-action version of the 1959 Disney animated classic “Sleeping Beauty,” which explores the origins of the evil fairy Maleficent. The images feature Angelina Jolie as the evil queen, Maleficent, Elle Fanning as Aurora, Sam Riley as Maleficent’s changeling right hand Diaval, and Juno Temple, Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville who portray the three pixie fairies. Check them out!

Here is the storyline for the action/adventure/drama.

The untold story of the villain from “Sleeping Beauty” reveals the events that hardened Maleficent’s heart and drove her to curse the baby, Aurora, only to later realize that the child may hold the key to peace in the land.

“Maleficent” is scheduled to open nationwide on May 30th. The film stars Angelina Jolie, Juno Temple, Elle Fanning, Brenton Thwaites, Sharlto Copley, Ella Purnell, Hannah New, Imelda Staunton, Jo Osmond, Sam Riley, Jamie Sives, Charlotte Chatton, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Lesley Manville, Kenneth Cranham, Kara Lily Hayworth, Steven Cree, Marama Corlett, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Edd Osmond, Isobelle Molloy, David Boat, Terri Douglas, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Craig Garner, Hermione Corfield, Guy Potter, Adam Bond, Jackson Bews, Matthew John Morley, João Costa Menezes, Jamie Maclachlan, Christian Wolf-La’Moy, Matt Hookings, Tim Treloar, Damon Driver, Leo Suter, Stephen Chase, James Ayling, Tom Swacha, Oliver Maltman, Stephanie Elstob, Craig Izzard, Mark Caven, Chris Leaney, Sophie-Anna Brough, Gary Cargill, Karen Anderson, Liam McKenna, John Heartstone, Daniel Harland, Lee Edward Jones, Alfred Camp, Richard Summers-Calvert, Ceri Jerome, Jermaine Tindell, Esther Hodnett and Annie Hodnett. Linda Woolverton (“Alice in Wonderland”) and John Lee Hancock (“Snow White and the Huntsman”) co-wrote the screenplay. Robert Stromberg directs.

Sources: flicksandbits, IMDb

480 SHARES Share Tweet