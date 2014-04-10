For years, we have heard about individual X-men or X-men related characters, getting their own spin-off films. This was a couple of years before Wolverine Origins had came out. So far, we have seen only Wolverine get his own spin-off films. Now the conversation has come up again but with some different names.

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner talked to Entertainment Weekly about some possible spin-off films:

“There was a regime [at the studio] that didn’t see the worth in [spin-offs], and the current people who run Fox understand, embrace it, and we’re going to do right by it,” Donner said, “I’d like to do Gambit. I’d like to do Deadpool. We’ll see. There’s a lot of really great characters.”

Producer/writer Simon Kinberg likes the idea of a Gambit spin-off as well as a spin-off for Mystique. “I love what Jen Lawrence has done with her, and I feel like because she is in such a crowded ensemble, there’s so much more opportunity if you were to follow her solo.”

EW also recently asked readers which spin-off film the would like to see, Deadpool topped off with (24%), then Gambit (21%), X-Force (19%), Storm (17%), Mystique (11%), & Magneto came in at last with (8%).

