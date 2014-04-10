Developed by: Eidos Montreal

Published by: Square Enix

Role Playing Action Adventure Game

Set in the 1800’s fictional Victorian Gothic, Dark Fantasy

For the Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4

Released on Feb 25, 2014

As a less hardcore game than most I find it difficult to get into a game but when I heard about thief at E32013 I had to see what it was about. Sadly the line never moved an inch so I left it…until the game came out. Here I’m giving you an idea of how it went for me and if you haven’t played the game yet I hope you have the new gen consoles (Xbox One/PS4) to play on so you don’t have most of these issues; I’m about to give you an eye full.

Its set somewhere in the 1800’s in a functional Gothic Victorian Steampunk world, mixed with dark fantasy. A man view of his “job” taken a turn for the worse where your female “partner” falls into trouble and you have to find a way to save her.

At the Start screen, with the music playing its sweet song, I started to think it wasn’t too bad; it definitely got made me interested into playing the game. Unfortunately, before you can play the game you are asked to register a SquareEnix profile name, which seems a little much just to play a game! I understand if it’s for a console log in, but just for a game why bother?

As for gameplay its plays a little more like Assassin’s Creed mixed with Fable where you steal from the rich and, well, keep for yourself…or your boss. Killing people isn’t too difficult, I find it odd that one hit on someone weaker than you can knock them out, though it does play a little like cat and mouse; it’s not too bad for someone who sucks at gaming. Sometimes the sound cuts out on you when going into building the outside noise stops at the window, (as do most games do) but its almost annoying and takes you out of suspension of disbelief. For some, movement isn’t as smooth as you would think but you can fail quickly if you are not careful. Choice of console really plays a role as Xbox One users will be able to fully embrace the bells and whistles while the Xbox 360 tends to stutter and slow at times.

The game makes it easy for you by highlighting all nice things to loot, (they sparkle!) but if things are too easy the game allows you to adjust the difficulty in the main menu. All the items you take automatically turns into gold, (and you spend it quicker than you make it) but you never have to re-buy tools, just items you will never get back. All of your tools are easy to access after leveling up; you get new types of tools further along in the game so later on you can re-buy them if they are disposable such as arrows. Other tools like wrenches and knight sticks are permanent and never need to be bought ever again.

Large items will make you more but anything smaller wont get you much; a diamond necklace would get you more that 200 coins. But what’s nice is that you can find many things in the game that will get you gold, from coins on the floor to fancy jeweled scissors in drawers. Unlike many games where you rob from people, the only way to pick pocket is to do it quick when they are walking around or, knock them out then take their “bags”. It’s sad, but taking their outfits or searching their bodies the game is a no-no. Considering the game play it doesn’t seem bad till you realize you have just become OCD from trying to get as much gold for spending power.

Overall, the game is easy to grasp and easy to maneuver. It’s not too deep as far as story, but if you’re into espionage with an old world feel, this game is for you. Call it a clone of Assassin’s Creed, Metal Gear, or even Splinter Cell, this makes up for it with its first person point of view and immersive setting. I give the game a 4 out of 5.

-Elizabeth the PikaBoo

(with help from Jay “Mouse” Vales)