Universal City, California, February 18, 2014 – In the biggest original-comedy opening since Ted, a seasoned police detective takes his fast-talking brother-in-law-to-be on the ride of a lifetime. Ride Along will be available on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, including Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™ and On Demand on April 15, 2014, from Universal Studios Home Entertainment. This film will also be available on Digital HD two weeks early on April 1, 2014. An all-new comedy from director Tim Story (Think Like a Man, Fantastic Four, Barbershop), Ride Along stars actor and recording artist Ice Cube (Barber Shop, 21 Jump Street) and actor and comedian Kevin Hart (Think Like a Man, Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain) in a film that Scott Bowles of USA Today calls “downright hilarious!”

The film also features hysterical performances from Tika Sumpter (Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas, “The Have and Have Nots”), John Leguizamo (Kick-Ass 2, The Lincoln Lawyer), Bryan Callen (The Hangover, Warrior), Bruce McGill (Lincoln, Collateral), and Laurence Fishburne (Man of Steel, The Matrix). Hailed as “absolutely the funniest comedy in years” by Mark S. Allen, CBS-TV, the Ride Along Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and iTunes Extra feature an exclusive, never-before-seen alternate ending and both the Digital HD and VOD releases will include an outrageous gag reel.

Both the Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD include feature commentary by the director, plus a behind-the-scenes documentary chronicling the making of the film and a gag reel. The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack also contains an alternate take, an alternate ending and behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the stars and filmmakers.

The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™.

Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home; featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

DIGITAL HD with Ultraviolet™ lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download movies to watch on iPad®, iPhone®, Android™, smart TVs, connected Blu-ray players, game consoles, and more.

Bonus Features Exclusive to the Blu-rayTM:

Alternate Ending

Deleted Scenes

Alternate Take

Kev & Cube’s Wild Ride: Audiences will experience Kevin Hart and Ice Cube’s electrifying chemistry in a short feature that shows first hand how these two megastars fed each other creatively, how Hart’s energy fueled the process, and what he learned about dedication and focus by working with Ice Cube.

An Explosive Ride: Ever wonder what it would be like to be beaten up by Laurence Fishburne? This trip behind the scenes will expose the hilarious exchanges between the stars and their stunt doubles.

You Gonna Learn Today: An inside look at the film’s many hilarious off-script moments including b-roll, dailies and alternate takes that showcase the stars’ incredible comic gifts.

Anatomy of the Big Blast: Watch as the cast and crew prep for the movie’s most explosive sequence!

Blu-rayTM and DVD Bonus Features:

Gag Reel

It Was A Good Day: On The Set Of Ride Along: A backstage visit puts audiences on the set of Ride Along as they share in the cast and crew’s outrageously wild time. In-your-face, first-person footage featuring Kevin Hart, Ice Cube, John Leguizamo and the rest of the cast and crew continues the fast-paced laughs and action of the film.

Atlanta – The Character: Often called Hollywood South, the city of Atlanta plays a starring role in Ride Along as Kevin Hart, Ice Cube and crew take audiences on an exclusive tour of their ’hood.

Feature Commentary With Director Tim Story

SYNOPSIS

For the past two years, high school security guard Ben (Kevin Hart) has been trying to show decorated detective James (Ice Cube) that he’s more than just a video game junkie who’s unworthy of James’ sister. When Ben finally gets accepted into the police academy, James invites him on a ride-along designed to scare the hell out of him and ultimately demonstrate if Ben has what it takes to take care of his sister. But when the wild night leads them to the most notorious criminal in the city, James will find that his new partner’s rapid-fire mouth is just as dangerous as the bullets speeding at it. Also starring John Leguizamo and Laurence Fishburne, Ride Along is an action-packed comedy with big thrills and even bigger laughs.

www.ridealong.com

https://www.facebook.com/ridealongthemovie

FILMMAKERS

Cast: Ice Cube, Kevin Hart, John Leguizamo, Bruce McGill, Tika Sumpter, Bryan Callen and Laurence Fishburne

Directed By: Tim Story

Screenplay By: Greg Coolidge and Jason Mantzoukas and Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi

Produced By: Will Packer, Ice Cube, Matt Alvarez, Larry Brezner,

Executive Producers: Nicholas Stern, Ron G. Muhammad, Chris Bender, JC Spink

Director of Photography: Larry Blanford

Production Designer: Chris Cornwell

Edited By: Craig Alpert

Costume Supervisor: Shilla Benning

Music By: Christopher Lennertz

