After making their way through high school (twice), big changes are in store for officers Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) when they go deep undercover at a local college. But when Jenko meets a kindred spirit on the football team, and Schmidt infiltrates the bohemian art major scene, they begin to question their partnership. Now they don’t have to just crack the case – they have to figure out if they can have a mature relationship. If these two overgrown adolescents can grow from freshmen into real men, college might be the best thing that ever happened to them.

Check out the Red Band trailer below!

Después de haber atravesado la escuela secundaria (dos veces), habrá grandes cambios para los oficiales Schmidt (Jonah Hill) y Jenko (Channing Tatum) cuando deban infiltrarse en una universidad local. Pero cuando Jenko conoce a un alma gemela en el equipo de fútbol americano, y Schmidt se involucra en el mundo bohemio de los que estudian arte, empiezan a cuestionar su vínculo. Ahora ya no se trata simplemente de resolver el caso, sino que tienen que descubrir si pueden establecer una relación madura. Si estos dos adolescentes eternos logran pasar de novatos a ser hombres de verdad, es posible que la universidad sea lo mejor que les haya pasado en la vida.