The title fight is set! The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. are going toe to toe with each other at the box office when their respective films “Captain America 3” and “Batman vs. Superman” are both scheduled to open on May 6, 2016.

Disney’s Marvel division has scheduled to release a previously unidentified film, which was only listed as ‘the third film in the series.’ The only character to fit that description is Captain America, which opened its sequel film “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” earlier this month and has grossed over $200 million worldwide and is still going strong.

Releasing two films in the same genre (superheroes) against each other flies in the face of good business sense with the studios trying to spread out their competing films and avoid cannibalizing ticket sales. The first weekend in May is traditionally the start of the summer film season. To have these two studios squaring off against one another like titans suggests the competition for top dates remains fierce.

With over two years before the scheduled releases, things could change. However, Dan Fellman, president of domestic distribution for Warner Bros. in Burbank, California had this to say during an interview.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for two huge superhero films to open on the same date but there is a lot of time between now and 5/6/16. However at this time, we are not considering a change of date for ‘Batman vs. Superman.’”

Burbank based studio Disney and Marvel declined to comment.

So, who had the release date scheduled first?

In January, Warner Bros. had planned to release “Batman vs. Superman” on July 17, 2015, but pushed it back to its present release of May 6, 2016. Marvel has had an untitled film officially listed on the books for release on the May date in question since July of 2013.

Alan Gould, an analyst at Evercore Partners LLC in New York had this to say.

“I don’t think the studios or the theaters would be happy to see this. I would be surprised if they didn’t end up changing these dates.”

Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution for 21st Century Fox Inc.’s film division chimed in with this statement.

“A lot of films are announced many years in advance now, and some of it is posturing.”

Disney also has scheduled “Alice in Wonderland 2” for the U.S. Memorial Day weekend in late May 2016, when 20th Century Fox is set to release a new “X-Men” film.

Source: bloomberg