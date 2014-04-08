web analytics
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie has unleashed an official Tumblr page plus 4 teaser posters.

Check out the posters below and see the twitter page HERE.  

tumblr_n3pz8rhpZo1txab8uo1_1280 tumblr_n3pza5NCYB1txab8uo1_1280 tumblr_n3pz7a2Lzt1txab8uo1_1280 tumblr_n3pz65pC3o1txab8uo1_1280

 

In theaters August 8th 2014
 
Watch the official teaser trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRipBOQl95o
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/tmntmovie
Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TMNT