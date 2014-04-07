Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn, revealed this past week that the highly anticipated Star Wars: Episode VII is already shooting & that its cast is just about complete.

“We have a lot of them [in place],” Horn said, “we’re just not completely done yet.” He did not name drop any of the actors involved but he did admit to having problems with the early script. The one which Michael Arndt did before getting replaced by J.J. Abrams & Lawrence Kasdan.

“It’s all about the screenplay. It has to be screenplay, screenplay, screenplay.” He continued. Kasdan was then asked if the screenplay was were it needed to be, Kasdan said: “It actually is now.”

He then talked a bit about the timeline of when episode VII will take place, “where 6 left off — and where 6 left off is 35 years ago by the time this is released.”

Source: THR