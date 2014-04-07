THR reports that everyones favorite, loveable fur ball Chewbacca, will be back for episode VII & that Peter Mayhew will comeback to “reprise his role.”

Mayhew played Chewy in all of the films in the original trilogy & came back to reprise his role on “Revenge of the Sith.”

The last time that I seen Mayhew at last year’s Wonder Con, he looked to be feeling a bit ill & in a wheelchair. He had knee surgery late last year & I’m more than happy to see that he’s well enough to be back to reprise his iconic role.

Source: THR