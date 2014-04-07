One of the most successful horror franchises in movie history is Wes Craven’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street” series. Disfigured serial killer Freddy Krueger, for better or worse, is indelibly etched into today’s pop culture. Considered to be one of the best films in the franchise, “A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors” pushed the character of Freddy Krueger to new heights of popularity. Now, three of the actors (warriors) who confronted and battled Freddy in the dream realm will be signing autographs at Frank and Son Collectible Show courtesy of Memory Lane Animation on Saturday, April 12th. You (the fans) are invited to join the festivities. Here is the scheduled line up.

Jennifer Rubin portrayed character Taryn White, who was a recovering drug addict. In the dream world, Taryn becomes the ‘bad and beautiful’ punk biker. She is one of the few characters to ever injure Freddy before the battle turned fatal for her.

Penelope Sudrow played Jennifer Caulfield, a suicidal patient at Westin Hills psychiatric hospital due to Krueger’s attempt to kill her in her dreams. Wanting to be an actress, Freddy obliges her by letting her join a television program. Unfortunately, he shoves her head through the television screen electrocuting and killing her.

Ira Heiden was cast as Will Stanton, a patient at Westin Hills psychiatric hospital who lost the use of his legs due to a failed suicide attempt (presumably because of Freddy.) In the dream world, Will becomes the Wizard Master and battles Freddy unsuccessfully before he dies at the hand of Krueger’s finger knives.

Jennifer Rubin, Penelope Sudrow and Ira Heiden will appear from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at Frank and Son Collectible Show located at 19649 San Jose Avenue, Industry, California 91748. The phone number for the show is: (909) 444-7955. Guests will be charging $20 for each autograph.

