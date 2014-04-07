Just a few days ago, we brought news to you that Richard Donner is working on a “Goonies” sequel. Today, actor Corey Feldman who played “Mouth” in the original “Goonies,” took it to the web, like any other celeb would do these days, saying that Donner tried selling him a similar story a few months ago, promising that Spielberg was also involved. Which Feldman is skeptical about.

“It can’t be done without a perfect script! We all must be certain that it doesn’t miss the magic of the original.” Feldman said.

I’m not sure how I feel about a sequel to one of the most classic movies ever but we will see how it goes. We all know how Hollywood loves to return to the classics for an easy way of brining some money in. Whether we like it or not.

Source: TMZ