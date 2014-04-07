A Fight Fan’s Dream Come True

With the blessing of his daughter Shannon, martial arts legend Bruce Lee will digitally make his way into the Octagon for Electronic Arts upcoming next-gen UFC game. In an announcement today, it was revealed that the character will be able to be instantly unlocked through preorder of the game or completion of the career mode. Players can fight with the legend across four different weight classes and test his legacy against the best of the best in the UFC.

“I am so excited about this opportunity to bring my father back to videogames!” said Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, CEO of Bruce Lee, LLC and Chairperson of the Bruce Lee Foundation. “I’m thrilled that fans can now interact with him in a new way. The EA SPORTS UFC development team has been incredible to work with, and they’ve done a great job capturing the look and feel of my father. I think people will love getting a chance to fulfill a fight fantasy by playing Bruce Lee in the new UFC game.”

“There’s no debate, Bruce Lee is the father of mixed martial arts,” said Dana White, UFC President. “He believed not one style of fighting was the best and that you had to have a little piece of everything to be a complete fighter. He was proven right when the first UFC event took place in 1993.”

Powered by the Ignite game engine UFC is built from the ground up for next-gen game systems and will be available for Xbox One and PS4 on June 17, 2014. Check out the video below.