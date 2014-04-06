Legendary Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney has died at the age of 93. The award-winning entertainer spent almost his entire life in the limelight on stage, film and television. His death has been attributed to natural causes. He had been ill for quite some time.

Rooney was considered to be the most famous child actor in entertainment history. He received multiple awards, including a Juvenile Academy Award, an Honorary Academy Award, two Golden Globes and an Emmy Award. Working as a performer since he was a child, he was a superstar as a teenager for the films in which he played Andy Hardy, and he has had one of the longest careers of any actor, spanning 92 years actively making films in ten decades, from the 1920s to the 2010s.

The 5’2″ Rooney was the first teenager ever to be nominated for an Oscar for his leading role in the 1940 film “Strike Up the Band.”

Rooney also starred along with Elizabeth Taylor in the 1944 feature “National Velvet,” and with Audrey Hepburn in director Blake Edwards’ 1961 hit “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

Newer fans may remember Rooney from his role as one of three retired security guards from the Ben Stiller film “Night at the Museum” in 2006. Most recently, he appeared with Amy Adams and Jason Segal in “The Muppets” in 2011.

Rooney’s personal life was less than stellar. He was married eight times. His first wife was the beautiful actress Ava Gardner. Their marriage ended after only 16 months. His fifth wife Barbara Ann Thomason (a.k.a. Tara Thomas, Carolyn Mitchell) died in her bed next to her lover in an apparent murder-suicide.

Rooney’s last few years were filled with family strife. He claimed elder abuse at the hands of his step-son Chris Aber and won a $2.8 million judgment against him last year for siphoning money from his accounts.

Rooney testified before the U.S. Senate to discuss his personal story of abuse.

In May 2013, Mickey sold his house of many years, separated from his wife Jan Rooney and split the proceeds.

R.I.P. Mickey! Your talent in show business will never be surpassed!

