Eight new posters have been released for Bryan Singer’s upcoming prequel sequel “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Two posters feature Magneto as both his older and younger self. In another, Beast and Storm team up, while Wolverine angrily howls into the wind. Professor Xavier stands (yes, stands) next to Storm as Wolverine is on guard against Mystique who is looking on from the background. The excitement is building for this highly anticipated film which opens in just over a month. Check out the posters!

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on May 23rd. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

