Just about a week after the first trailer of Michael Bay’s Teenage Muntant Ninja Turtles debuted, already, two actors have been added. Deadline reported yesterday, that Jackass alumni Johnny Knoxville will take over voicework for Pete Polszek (who has done the motion-capture) as the leader of the group Leo, & Tony Shalhoub known as Adrian Monk in the series Monk, will do the voicework for master Splinter, as Danny Woodburn provided the motion-capture.

What do you guys & gals think about the late additions?