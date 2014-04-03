400 SHARES Share Tweet

With Captain America: The Winter Soldier right around the corner, followed by Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel is no doubt trying to deliver top notch comic book adaptations to the big screen & don’t show any signs of stopping. When Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked to Businessweek, he tells that Marvel is thinking at least a decade into the future.

Feige says that the “maps of films” on his wall, extend out to the year 2028. He did not elaborate on which films were a part of that but what we do know is that Thor 3, Captain America 3, Avengers 3, & Dr. Strange, are all in some early stage of development.

Just about seven months ago, Feige told Wired that the plans for Marvel films expanded to 2021. I just hope that we could finally ride our hover boards to the theaters by then.

Sources: Businessweek, Wired, Newsarama