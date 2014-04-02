Chinese action star Donnie Yen will portray Silent Wolf in the sequel to 2000’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” entitled “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny.” Academy Award winning director Ang Lee will not return to helm the project. Instead, Woo-ping Yuen will direct from a script written by John Fusco for The Weinstein Company.

Yen has been in the business for over 30 years and is an established filmmaker with skills set in acting, producing, directing and action choreography. He is coming off of the well-received 3D film “Monkey King,” which has set a Chinese box office record for ticket sales in a single day by grossing over $41 million. The film went on to gross over $165 million and a sequel is currently in the works.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny” will begin principal photography in New Zealand in June. Actress Michelle Yeoh will reprise her role as Yu Shu Lien, while the original film’s breakout star Ziyi Zhang will not return.

“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny” will begin production in June. The film will star Donnie Yen and Michelle Yeoh. John Fusco wrote the script based on the final book in the Crane-Iron Pentalogy series entitled “Iron Knight, Silver Vase” by wuxia novelist Wang Du Lu. Woo-ping Yuen will choreograph the fight sequences and direct.

Sources: deadline, wikipedia

