“Crossing new lines and breaking old barriers, A HAUNTED HOUSE 2 is the sequel to the hilarious box-office hit starring Marlon Wayans as Malcolm who, after exorcising the demons of his ex, is starting fresh with his new girlfriend and her two children. After moving into their dream home, Malcolm is once again plagued by bizarre paranormal events. With spine-tingling tension and hilarious punch-lines A HAUNTED HOUSE 2 is inspired by the latest supernatural horror movie franchises and shows that this time… it’s not just the house that’s haunted!”

“It’ll scare the #2 out of you. In theaters April 18.”

A HAUNTED HOUSE 2

RELEASE DATE: April 18, 2014GENRE: Comedy, HorrorRUNNING TIME: 87 minMPAA RATING: R for Crude And Sexual Content, Nudity, Pervasive Language, Drug Use, and Some Violent ImagesDISTRIBUTOR: Open Road FilmsCAST: Marlon Wayans, Jaime Pressly, Essence Atkins, Gabriel Iglesias, Missi Pyle, Ashley Rickards, Affion Crockett, Steele Stebbins, Rick Overton, Hayes MacArthur, Dave Sheridan, Cedric the Entertainer.DIRECTOR: Michael TiddesWRITER: Marlon Wayans and Rick AlvarezPRODUCER: Marlon Wayans and Rick Alvarez