Leaked Images and Video Show Captain America’s New Outfit for AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

The Avengers 2 is being filmed in Seoul, South Korea. A spectator was able to take video during the filming that shows some cool action sequences and glimpse of Captain America’s new costume.

Check them both out below!

AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson, Thomas Kretschmann, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen and James Spader. The film hits theaters on May 1, 2015.