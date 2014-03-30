800 SHARES Share Tweet

[[[[[[ BIG CONVENTION NEWS ]]]]]

We are happy to announce that the Nuke The Fridge crew will be attending The Mad Monster Party PHOENIX 2014 and we invite you ALL to follow us there!

Join us on June (FRIDAY THE) 13th-15th inside the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown Hotel – 340 N. 3rd Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85004.

For the latest updates and announcements, please “Like” them on Facebook…

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mad-Monster/156479414375098

RSVP here…

https://www.facebook.com/events/669917283048335/?ref=br_tf

Get your discounted hotel room here while they last…

https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/Book/madmonsterparty

Now SHARE THE HELL OUT OF THIS!

UPDATE:

SPOOKY COSPLAY CONTEST ON SATURDAY!

WIN $500 CASH IN THE FAN OF A THOUSAND FACES COSTUME CONTEST AT MAD MONSTER PHOENIX 2014! Whether you’re a hardcore costumer or a casual fan that was always looking for a reason to put that little extra effort into a Halloween costume, here it is! One grand prize winner will win a $500 cash Grand Prize and 2 runner ups and a fan’s choice will win sponsored prizes. The contest will be held Saturday, June 14th where a winner will be selected. Rules are simple (and pretty much common sense):

Nothing Dangerous

No sharp blades/weapons, no open flames, no projectile or spraying/dripping liquids or solids (no mess!) of any kind, no animals dead or living (and we’re not talking about “leather” or “hides” – you know what we mean).

No Full Nudity (wouldn’t be much of a “costume”) Admission to MMP is required to compete in the contest. MMP reserves the right to make the final decision as to weather a costume is dangerous or inappropriate, etc. Other than that – be creative and have fun! Let’s see what ya got people!

Check out some of the guest below