With the Harry Potter movie franchise earning $7.723 billion alone in revenue worldwide, Warner Bros. has decided to expand on the magic behind the Potter phenomenon by planning a trilogy of megamovies based on author J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

Warner Bros. has been secretive about their grand project, but back in September WB CEO Kevin Tsujihara announced,

“The hope is that we’re going to build a film franchise.”

In a discussion with Rowling, Tsujihara was able to persuade the author to revive the world around her Harry Potter books by asking her to adapt her Hogwarts textbook “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” for the big screen. Rowling wrote the 54-page book in 2001 between publication of the fourth and fifth Harry Potter books.

“When I say he made ‘Fantastic Beasts’ happen, it isn’t P.R.-speak but the literal truth,” she said about Tsujihara. “We had one dinner, a follow-up telephone call and then I got out the rough draft that I’d thought was going to be an interesting bit of memorabilia for my kids and started rewriting!”

The story will initially be set in New York about seven decades before the start of the Harry Potter series. The films will follow magizoologist Newt Scamander. (A magizoologist studies creatures with magical abilities.) The stories are said to be an extension of the “wizarding world” of Harry Potter. Here is a quote by Scamander himself.

“I have visited lairs, burrows and nests across five continents, observed the curious habits of magical beasts in a hundred countries, witnessed their powers, gained their trust and, on occasion, beaten them off with my travelling kettle.”

—Newton Scamander

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is in development. The film is expected to open in theaters sometime in 2015.

Sources: variety, harrypotter.wiki