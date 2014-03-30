More Than 20 New Images from GODZILLA Plus Gareth Edwards Reveals His Top 3 Movie Monsters

More Than 20 New Images from GODZILLA Plus Gareth Edwards Reveals His Top 3 Movie Monsters

With the hype snowballing for “Godzilla,” fans have been craving more and more information about the film. Now, Legendary Pictures has released over 20 new images from the kaiju film and some of them will have you doing a double take. Check them out!

“Godzilla” director Gareth Edwards is currently on a press junket promoting the film and recently announced his top three favorite movie monsters. Here is his rundown.

1.) Obviously, number one is Godzilla. That goes without saying.

2.) I’m not sure if it counts as a monster movie, but I think one of the greatest films ever made was “Jaws.” And if it’s not a monster movie, I don’t know what it is.

3.) It’s a tough one, but I think I would probably say, somewhere between Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” and James Cameron’s “Aliens.” I just think the design of that creature is just phenomenal. Like H.R. Giger no one’s come close to something that unique or something that big a step forward in terms of creature design.

Do you agree? Or, do you have a different top 3? Let us know!

Here is the basic storyline for “Godzilla” courtesy of Legendary Pictures.

Godzilla — An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16th release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: indiewire