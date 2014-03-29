Coming to PS+ Subscribers in April

With the disappointment of a St. Patricks Day Monday coming to a close, we now look to Easter and all its chocolate to usher in a new month of additions to the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection. One big bad bat sized triple A title will be available for PS3 owners while Vita and PS4 get another helping of indie games.

PS4

Mercenary Kings

In this frantic 2D action game, you are part of the Mercenary Kings, the most skilled team of warriors-for-hire on Earth, but when your comrades have fallen and the fearsome forces of CLAW have seized an island-wide top secret Laboratory Base, you must do what it takes to stop them.

PS3:

Batman: Arkham City

If for some reason you’ve been on space exploration the last two years, you’ve probably missed one of the most epic Batman adventures ever in Arkham City. Go back, traverse the super-prison known as Arkham City and try to stop Gotham from imploding. While we didn’t review the game at the time, we can say without a doubt it’s a 10.

Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark

Stealth Inc is a fast-paced stealth platformer featuring brutal hazards, ruthless enemies, fiendish puzzles and red pixels galore. Jump, sneak, and be chunked through 80 levels. Will you make it out alive? Armed with only your wits and a pair of top of the range Stealthing Goggles, it’s your job to sneak your way through a deadly facility that’s determined to extinguish your fragile little life. With no weapons and no armour, being seen means instant death.

Mickey Mouse: Castle of Illusion

Mickey Mouse returns to star in Castle of Illusion, a fantastical re-imagining of the Sega Genesis classic. With all-new HD graphics and gameplay, Castle of Illusion brings Mickey and his world to life in this magical Disney adventure!

PS Vita

Velocity Ultra

Part puzzler, part action game. This edition of velocity looks to be one of the ultimate time wasting games. We mean that in the best way possible. If you’ve got a Vita then this is a game not to be missed.

Pixeljunk Monsters: Ultimate HD

Tikiman the Forest Defender is in trouble. Hordes of monsters are sweeping through his realm, hoping to chow down on his offspring – and it’s up to you to defend them.

No word yet on what games will be leaving the IGC but we’ll update you as the PS store announces them.