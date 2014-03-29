Paramount Pictures has released a new one-sheet for the upcoming Michael Bay sci-fi/action/adventure film “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” The poster features actors Mark Wahlberg and Nicola Peltz running away from their characters’ country home, while a huge alien ship ominously hovers over their house. The scale of the craft is daunting and reminiscent of the “prawns” ship, which was stationed over Johannesburg, South Africa in Neill Blomkamp’s “District 9.” Check it out and tell us what you think!

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A mechanic and his daughter make a discovery that brings Autobots, Decepticons and a paranoid government official down on them.

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” will open in theaters on June 27th in 3D. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer, T.J. Miller, Sophia Myles, Peter Cullen (as the voice of Optimus Prime,) Mike Patton (as the voice of Grimlock,) Titus Welliver, Melanie Specht, Bingbing Li, Abigail Klein, Jack Reynor, Victoria Summer, Cleo King, Geng Han, Teresa Daley, Michael Wong, Chanel Celaya, Aaron Lee Wright, Kristin Miller White, Ray Lui, Candice Zhao and Byron Li. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay based on the Hasbro line of toys, while Michael Bay directs.

Sources: Paramount Pictures, Latino Review