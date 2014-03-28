Last summer, fans couldn’t stop talking about the SyFy Channel’s cheesy film “Sharknado.” It’s popularity has spawned a well-deserved cheesy sequel. So back in February, we announced that “Sharknado 2: The Second One” was set to start filming in New York. Now, the SyFy Channel has made it official, “Sharknado 2 will air on July 30th. Coincidentally, this comes the week after San Diego’s Comic-Con. So, no doubt the cable channel will push the hype for their star-studded sequel to the limit at the convention. To celebrate this momentous occasion, SyFy has released a first look at the official “Sharknado 2: The Second One” poster. One can’t help but wonder if this was inspired by J.J. Abrams’ famous one-sheet for his giant monster classic “Cloverfield.” Check it out!

Here is the storyline.

The epic sequel finds the two leads from the first film (Ian Ziering and Tara Reid) in Manhattan when another global warming disaster strikes and creates another ‘Sharknado’ event. What are the odds? Now Fin (Ziering) and April (Reid) are tasked with saving the Big Apple.

“Sharknado 2: The Second One” is scheduled to air on Wednesday, July 30th at 9/8c on the SyFy Channel. The horror/sci-fi/thriller stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Vivica A. Fox, Mark McGrath, Kelly Osbourne, Kari Wuhrer, Andy Dick, Judah Friedlander, Judd Hirsch, Billy Ray Cyrus, Melanie Avalon, Kurt Angle, Perez Hilton, Tiffany Shepis, Robert Klein, Courtney Baxter, Benjy Bronk, Sandra ‘Pepa’ Denton, Biz Markie, Downtown Julie Brown, Gerald Webb, Raymond T. Williams, Kelly Oxford, Dante Palminteri, Lyman Chen, Alexis Molnar, Carl Ducena and Robert Sciglimpaglia. Thunder Levin wrote the script, while Anthony C. Ferrante directs.

Source: SyFy