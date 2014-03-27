386 SHARES Share Tweet

During an interview for the action/crime/drama film “Sabotage,” which debuts tomorrow, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger discussed his return to the Terminator franchise. The former bodybuilder and California governor went on to talk about how things have changed with time.

“It will be challenging because it will be a new director, and it will be a really action packed movie,” Schwarzenegger said of the movie, which starts shooting in April. “And sometimes it does get more difficult when you’re 66 years old and doing this kind of action, versus when you’re in your 30s or in your 40s.”

The original “Terminator” had Schwarzenegger’s near unstoppable cyborg character travel back in time to the year 1984, when the actor was 37 years old. Since its been over ten years since Schwarzenegger last portrayed a T-800 in “Terminator: Rise of the Machines,” the real question is, do cyborgs age?

“The way that the character is written, it’s a machine underneath,” Schwarzenegger continued. “It’s this metal skeleton. But above that is human flesh. And the Terminator’s flesh ages, just like any other human being’s flesh. Maybe not as fast. But it definitely ages.”

He went on to discuss the aspect of time travel in the franchise.

“Terminator deals a lot with time travel, so there will be a younger T-800,” Schwarzenegger added, “and then what that model does later on when it gets reprogrammed, and who gets a hold of him. So, it will be all kinds of interesting twists in the movie, but I feel so good.”

Although Arnold’s CGI image appeared in 2009’s “Terminator: Salvation,” when discussing the film, Schwarzenegger came close to waxing poetic about missing out on the production.

“I was upset that I couldn’t be in the fourth Terminator, because I was Governor,” Schwarzenegger remembered. “So they did the fourth one without me, it made me cry a little bit. But I did say, ‘I’ll be back,’ so now I’m back again and it’s going to be really terrific.”

“Terminator: Genesis” is scheduled for a July 1, 2015 release. The film stars Emilia Clarke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jai Courtney, Jason Clarke and J.K. Simmons. Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier wrote the screenplay based on characters created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. Alan Taylor directs.

