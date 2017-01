Entertainment Weekly has released some more photos today of The Amazing Spider-Man 2’s Green Goblin & Rhino. Unlike the photo that we shared with you yesterday, (also provided by EW) we finally get a full look at Green Goblin, complete with his Goblin Glider & his full suit.

When it comes to Rhino, we get a bit more closer to the suit but still not much to go by, being that the photo only shows the suit partially.