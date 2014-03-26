100 Games Come to PS4 in 2014
Today PlayStation compiled a list of games with scheduled 2014 releases. You can see the entire list below. A few key points of this list are The Order, which was to be Sony’s next killer PS4 app, has been moved from a Summer release to TBA. It was never expected that the game would make the proposed release window and things got even stranger when gameplay demos were met with harsh criticisms. It could be Sony Bend will take extra time to polish the game before its launch or it could drop off 2014 completely for an extreme retooling. We’ll update this list as we find out more info on all these games.
Out Now
Title Publisher
Awesomenauts Assemble! Ronimo Inc
Basement Crawl Bloober Team
Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition SCE
Don’t Starve: Console Edition Klei Entertainment
Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition Tecmo Koei
FEZ Polytron
inFAMOUS Second Son SCE
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Konami
Outlast Red Barrels Inc.
Rayman Legends Ubisoft
Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition Curve Studios
SteamWorld Dig Image&Form
Strider Capcom
The Lego Movie Videogame Warner Bros.
Thief Square Enix
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Square Enix
TowerFall Ascension Matt Makes Games
Spring
Title Publisher
1001 Spikes Nicalis
Anomaly 2 11 Bit Studios
Bound by Flame Focus Home
CastleStorm: Definitive Edition Zen Studios
Cel Damage HD Finish Line Games
Child of Light Ubisoft
Daylight Atlus
Divekick: Addition Edition Iron Galaxy
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Square Enix
Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Drinkbox Studios
KickBeat: Special Edition Zen Studios
King Oddball 10tons Ltd.
Lego The Hobbit Warner Bros.
Mercenary Kings Tribute Games
MLB 14: The Show SCE
Octodad: Dadliest Catch Young Horses
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty Oddworld Inhabitants
Pure Pool Ripstone LTD
R.B.I. Baseball 14 MLB AM
Ready to Run Beatshapers
Secret Ponchos Switchblade Monkeys
Sportsfriends Die Gute Fabrik
Switch Galaxy Ultra Atomicon
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Activision
Strike Suit Zero Born Ready games
The Swapper Curve Studios
Titan Attacks Curve Studios
Trials Fusion Ubisoft
War Thunder Gaijin Network
Watch_Dogs Ubisoft
Wolfenstein: The New Order Bethesda
Summer
Title Publisher
CounterSpy SCE
Destiny Activision
Final Horizon Eiconic Games
GALAK-Z: The Dimensional 17 Bit Games
Helldivers SCE
Murdered: Soul Suspect Square Enix
OlliOlli Roll7
Pavilion Visiontrick
PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate Double Eleven
Sniper Elite 3 505 Games
The Elder Scrolls Online Bethesda
The Evil Within Bethesda
Race the Sun Flippfly
Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Activision
Velocity 2X Futurlab
Fall
Title Publisher
Alien: Isolation Sega
Dragon Age: Inquisition EA
Evolve 2K
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Devolver Digital
Rocketbirds 2: Evolution Ratloop
The Witness Thekla, Inc.
Winter
Title Publisher
Assassin’s Creed Unity Ubisoft
Guns of Icarus Online Muse Games
Hyper Light Drifter Heart Machine
Ray’s the Dead Ragtag Studios
TBA 2014
Title Publisher
Assault Android Cactus Witch Beam
Aztez Team Colorblind
Backgammon Blitz The Fyzz
Batman: Arkham Knight Warner Bros.
Blast ‘Em Bunnies Nnoo Pty
Cosmic Star Heroine Zeboyd Games
Defense Grid 2 505 Games
Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition Activision Blizzard
#Driveclub SCE
Dying Light Warner Bros.
EA Sports UFC EA
Energy Hook Happion Labs
forma.8 MixedBag
Foul Play Media Tonic
Hohokum SCE
Home Benjamin Rivers Inc.
Hotline Miami Devolver Digital
Legend of Raven Nicalis
Lords of the Fallen Bandai Namco Games
Mad Max Warner Bros.
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Warner Bros.
Minecraft Mojang
N++ Metanet Software
NBA 2K15 2K
Nuclear Throne Vlambeer
The Order: 1886 SCE
Pier Solar and the Great Architects Watermelon Games
Planetside 2 SOE
Putty Squad Maximum Games
Road Not Taken Spry Fox
Rogue Legacy Cellar Door Games
Samurai Gunn Teknopants/Maxistentialism
Savant Ascent D-Pad Studio
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero WayForward
Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments Frogwares
Starbound Chucklefish
Super Exploding Zoo Honeyslug
The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Nicalis
The Crew Ubisoft
Tom Clancy’s The Division Ubisoft
Transistor Supergiant Games
Tropico 5 Kalypso Media
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Ubisoft
Volume Mike Bithell
Worms Battlegrounds Team17
WWE 2K15 2K