100 Games Come to PS4 in 2014

Today PlayStation compiled a list of games with scheduled 2014 releases. You can see the entire list below. A few key points of this list are The Order, which was to be Sony’s next killer PS4 app, has been moved from a Summer release to TBA. It was never expected that the game would make the proposed release window and things got even stranger when gameplay demos were met with harsh criticisms. It could be Sony Bend will take extra time to polish the game before its launch or it could drop off 2014 completely for an extreme retooling. We’ll update this list as we find out more info on all these games.

Out Now

Title Publisher

Awesomenauts Assemble! Ronimo Inc

Basement Crawl Bloober Team

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition SCE

Don’t Starve: Console Edition Klei Entertainment

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition Tecmo Koei

FEZ Polytron

inFAMOUS Second Son SCE

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes Konami

Outlast Red Barrels Inc.

Rayman Legends Ubisoft

Stealth Inc: Ultimate Edition Curve Studios

SteamWorld Dig Image&Form

Strider Capcom

The Lego Movie Videogame Warner Bros.

Thief Square Enix

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Square Enix

TowerFall Ascension Matt Makes Games

Spring

Title Publisher

1001 Spikes Nicalis

Anomaly 2 11 Bit Studios

Bound by Flame Focus Home

CastleStorm: Definitive Edition Zen Studios

Cel Damage HD Finish Line Games

Child of Light Ubisoft

Daylight Atlus

Divekick: Addition Edition Iron Galaxy

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Square Enix

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition Drinkbox Studios

KickBeat: Special Edition Zen Studios

King Oddball 10tons Ltd.

Lego The Hobbit Warner Bros.

Mercenary Kings Tribute Games

MLB 14: The Show SCE

Octodad: Dadliest Catch Young Horses

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty Oddworld Inhabitants

Pure Pool Ripstone LTD

R.B.I. Baseball 14 MLB AM

Ready to Run Beatshapers

Secret Ponchos Switchblade Monkeys

Sportsfriends Die Gute Fabrik

Switch Galaxy Ultra Atomicon

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Activision

Strike Suit Zero Born Ready games

The Swapper Curve Studios

Titan Attacks Curve Studios

Trials Fusion Ubisoft

War Thunder Gaijin Network

Watch_Dogs Ubisoft

Wolfenstein: The New Order Bethesda

Summer

Title Publisher

CounterSpy SCE

Destiny Activision

Final Horizon Eiconic Games

GALAK-Z: The Dimensional 17 Bit Games

Helldivers SCE

Murdered: Soul Suspect Square Enix

OlliOlli Roll7

Pavilion Visiontrick

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate Double Eleven

Sniper Elite 3 505 Games

The Elder Scrolls Online Bethesda

The Evil Within Bethesda

Race the Sun Flippfly

Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark Activision

Velocity 2X Futurlab

Fall

Title Publisher

Alien: Isolation Sega

Dragon Age: Inquisition EA

Evolve 2K

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Devolver Digital

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution Ratloop

The Witness Thekla, Inc.

Winter

Title Publisher

Assassin’s Creed Unity Ubisoft

Guns of Icarus Online Muse Games

Hyper Light Drifter Heart Machine

Ray’s the Dead Ragtag Studios

TBA 2014

Title Publisher

Assault Android Cactus Witch Beam

Aztez Team Colorblind

Backgammon Blitz The Fyzz

Batman: Arkham Knight Warner Bros.

Blast ‘Em Bunnies Nnoo Pty

Cosmic Star Heroine Zeboyd Games

Defense Grid 2 505 Games

Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition Activision Blizzard

#Driveclub SCE

Dying Light Warner Bros.

EA Sports UFC EA

Energy Hook Happion Labs

forma.8 MixedBag

Foul Play Media Tonic

Hohokum SCE

Home Benjamin Rivers Inc.

Hotline Miami Devolver Digital

Legend of Raven Nicalis

Lords of the Fallen Bandai Namco Games

Mad Max Warner Bros.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Warner Bros.

Minecraft Mojang

N++ Metanet Software

NBA 2K15 2K

Nuclear Throne Vlambeer

The Order: 1886 SCE

Pier Solar and the Great Architects Watermelon Games

Planetside 2 SOE

Putty Squad Maximum Games

Road Not Taken Spry Fox

Rogue Legacy Cellar Door Games

Samurai Gunn Teknopants/Maxistentialism

Savant Ascent D-Pad Studio

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero WayForward

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments Frogwares

Starbound Chucklefish

Super Exploding Zoo Honeyslug

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Nicalis

The Crew Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s The Division Ubisoft

Transistor Supergiant Games

Tropico 5 Kalypso Media

Valiant Hearts: The Great War Ubisoft

Volume Mike Bithell

Worms Battlegrounds Team17

WWE 2K15 2K