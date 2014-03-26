A new image of the Green Goblin released by Entertainment Weekly, gives us a closer look at exactly how Dane DeHaan will look like in the upcoming The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

As you already know from the trailers & posters, he doesn’t look quite Green Goblin. This image shows how much he has changed from the comic version & the Tobey McGuire Spider-Man film. To me, he actually looks like Jon Cryer in Pretty in Pink but well…ugly in green. He does still have the greeen armor like Williem DeFoe did when he played him in the McGuire version of Spider-Man, just not as green but that’s about all that is similar.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 swings into theaters May 2.

Source: Entertain Weekly