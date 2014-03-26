569 SHARES Share Tweet

Few words could garner the attention of fans than…

“In 1954, we awakened something…”

To pave the way for Godzilla’s return to the big screen, Legendary Comics proudly presents the official graphic novel “Godzilla: Awakening.” The ‘King of the Monsters’ is defined in all of his epic glory, as the cover for the graphic novel features exclusive artwork by acclaimed Godzilla artist Arthur Adams.

This 80-page story, set decades before the film, is co-written by Max Borenstein (screenwriter of the new Godzilla) and Greg Borenstein with inside art by Eric Battle.

“Godzilla: Awakening hits comic book stores May 7th. You can pre-order your copy today at: www.amazon.com/Godzilla-Awakening-Legendary-Max-Borenstein/dp/1401250351.

In addition to Legendary’s reveal for their upcoming graphic novel cover, a project known as the Poster Posse has released their Phase One art tying into the Godzilla film release. Every artist has interpreted the big green guy in their own unique way and style. Have a look, these images will knock your socks off.

Here is the basic storyline for the film courtesy of Legendary Pictures.

Godzilla — An epic rebirth to Toho’s iconic Godzilla, this spectacular adventure pits the world’s most famous monster against malevolent creatures who, bolstered by humanity’s scientific arrogance, threaten our very existence.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16th release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Sources: Legendary Comics, blurppy