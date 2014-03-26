350 SHARES Share Tweet

Xbox To PS4 Converts, Get Ready!

There’s a video that surfaced on Turkish website Multiplayer where an interview with Sercan Sulun – PlayStation’s Eurasian Software Market Manager — says that while a sequel to The Last of Us may not be forthcoming any time soon, the “first game will be released this summer for PS4 as a physical and digital copy, with enhanced graphics.”

For anyone who hasn’t played through The Last of Us post apocalyptic world of survival action horror. It was released in June of last year and garnered numerous game of the year awards. We gave the game a perfect ten along with the land mark follow up DLC. While this news wasn’t a stretch of the imagination, it is welcomed for those clamoring for AAA first party titles from Sony. If this drop doesn’t get an official announcement soon you can expect on at E3 with an August release date. The game will also include the Left Behind DLC.