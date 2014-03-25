New Valiant Video

Yesterday, Valiant announced they would be moving up the release date of the highly anticipated Rai #1. Today the publisher put out a new trailer for the issue. You can check out the video below.

Valiant is proud to debut the official video trailer for RAI #1 – the FIRST ISSUE of an all-new ongoing series from New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Unity, Mind MGMT) and superstar artist Clayton Crain (X-Force, Carnage)! Now set to arrive in stores on April 30th – one week earlier than previously solicited, and just in time for Free Comic Book Day 2014 – discover the world of 41st century Japan with an all-new vision of the future unlike anything you’ve seen before!

The year is 4001 A.D. – led by the artificial intelligence called “Father,” the island nation of Japan has expanded out of the Pacific and into geosynchronous orbit with the ravaged Earth below. With billions to feed and protect, it has fallen to one solitary guardian to enforce the law of Father’s empire – the mysterious folk hero known as Rai. They say he can appear out of nowhere. They say he is a spirit…the ghost of Japan. But when the first murder in a thousand years threatens to topple Father’s benevolent reign, Rai will be forced to confront the true face of a nation transformed…and his own long-lost humanity…



Beginning with RAI #1, look for a major new #1 release from VALIANT FIRST each month:

MAY: RAI #1 by Matt Kindt & Clayton Crain

RAI #1 by Matt Kindt & Clayton Crain JUNE: ARMOR HUNTERS #1 by Robert Venditti & Doug Braithwaite

ARMOR HUNTERS #1 by Robert Venditti & Doug Braithwaite JULY: ARMOR HUNTERS: BLOODSHOT #1 by Joe Harris & Trevor Hairsine

ARMOR HUNTERS: BLOODSHOT #1 by Joe Harris & Trevor Hairsine JULY: ARMOR HUNTERS: HARBINGER #1 by Joshua Dysart & Robert Gill

ARMOR HUNTERS: HARBINGER #1 by Joshua Dysart & Robert Gill AUGUST: THE DELINQUENTS by Fred Van Lente, James Asmus & Kano

THE DELINQUENTS by Fred Van Lente, James Asmus & Kano SEPTEMBER: THE DEATH–DEFYING DR. MIRAGE by Jen Van Meter & Roberto de la Torre

