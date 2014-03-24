The First Run of Indie Xbox One Games is Revealed.



When the Xbox One was announced, indie game developers were excited at the prospect of ID@Xbox. A program Microsoft initiated to help independent game developers publish their games through Xbox Live. We’re now seeing the first batch of the games to come through ID@Xbox.

On Tuesday, March 18, as GDC kicked off in San Francisco, independent developers shared 25 games coming to Xbox One through ID@Xbox. The initial sample included game creators from nine countries and featured brand new innovations as well as existing fan favorites.

Check out the video for a look at a few of the games and hear from the developers themselves, including:

Ken Yeung, Technical Director of Capy Games. Take a look at “Super Time Force,” an action-packed platformer with a time-travelling twist!

James Brooksby, CEO of Born Ready Games. Check out “Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut,” a space combat game that throws players into battles where the very fate of Earth rests on your dogfighting skills.

Mike Mika, Creative Director of Other Ocean. Hear from the team behind “It Draws a Red Box,” the chaotic eight-player eSport jumping jetpack future arena ball game.

Louis Deane, Developer at Gateway Interactive. Go deeper with “Spectra,” a fast paced retro style racing game destined to get your heart pumping and test your skill like no other.

Mattia Traverso, Game Designer with Through Games. See what the buzz is with “FRU,” a Kinect-based puzzle platformer in which the player utilizes both a joystick and their body.