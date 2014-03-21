450 SHARES Share Tweet

With his recent big-budget films “After Earth” and “The Last Airbender” being box office disappointments, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan is presently shooting the micro-budget ($200,000) horror film “Sundowning.” The film marks the return of Shyamalan to his supernatural/horror roots, which catapulted him into the limelight with his 1999 smash hit film “The Sixth Sense.”

The new feature follows a single mother (Kathryn Hahn) whose two children visit their grandparents when things go terribly wrong. Child actor Ed Oxenbould plays her son, who is very protective of his sister.

In a recent Twitter post, Shymalan had this to say about making the film.

“In Philly, under a foot of snow. Crews digging out to get to our house where we are shooting the microfilm. The cast is sensational. The performances were so captivating. I was walking on air as I went home. I hope I don’t screw this up.”

Shyamalan likes to keep any details about his films close to the vest, but production will soon wrap in Shyamalan’s state of Pennsylvania. The term “sundowning” is described as a psychological phenomenon associated with increased confusion and restlessness in patients with some form of dementia. People with dementia who “sundown” get confused and agitated as the sun goes down — and sometimes through the night.

“Sundowning” is expected to be released later this year. The film stars Kathryn Hahn and Ed Oxenbould. M. Night Shyamalan is producing with Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan, while Steven Schneider of Room 101 is executive producing. M. Night Shyamalan wrote the screenplay and directs.

