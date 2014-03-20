The 1980s cult animated syndicated television series “Jem and the Holograms” will come to theaters as a live action film with director Jon M. Chu (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) at the helm. Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum (“Paranormal Activity”) will produce the film with toy company Hasbro, Chu and Scooter Braun, the music talent manager who represents Justin Bieber and runs Raymond-Braun Media Group with singer Usher.

The announcement was made via an online video on Tumblr. The producers asked fans to help in the creative process. An appeal which will garner attention and make the film as close and faithful as possible to the original animated material.

Chu is noted for directing dance films in the “Step Up” series and Justin Bieber’s “Never Say Never.”

The film will update Jem for a hyperlinked social media age, the producers say, and revolve around an orphaned teenage girl who becomes an online recording sensation, she and her sisters embark on a music-driven scavenger hunt — one that sends them on an adventure across Los Angeles in an attempt to unlock a final message left by her father.

Here is the storyline for the original 65 episode syndicated series.

Jerrica Benton is the owner of Starlight Music and the Starlight Foundation, which is a foster home for young girls. But by using her earrings to project a holographic image over herself, she is transformed into her alter ego Jem, the lead singer for the successful music group, Jem and the Holograms. Other members of the group are Jerrica’s sensitive little sister Kimber, the strong-willed Aja, and the creative Shana. The group’s rivals are The Misfits, made up of the cold-hearted Pizzazz, the tough-acting Roxy, and the humble Stormer. Jem and her friends are always involved in glamorous and exciting adventures around the world, while touching people’s hearts with their hit songs.

Episodes of the series have been airing on the kids channel on The Hub.

“Jem and the Holograms” will begin production this spring. No actors have been cast at this time. Ryan Landels wrote the script for the film. Jon M. Chu directs.

Sources: variety, IMDb

