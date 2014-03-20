750 SHARES Share Tweet

The final international trailer for the upcoming “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” has been released. The trailer features scenes with plenty of web-swinging, sky high falls and pulse pounding action. Peter Parker gets reacquainted with his childhood friend Harry Osborn. Electro is brought out of storage and activated for a mission by the young Osborn. There are some shots of the Green Goblin battling it out with Spider-Man, while he soars around on his goblin glider, and the Rhino makes an appearance firing missiles on two and then four legs in full charge. Oh yeah, and then there’s Gwen Stacy. This is the best trailer to date! Check it out!

Here is the full synopsis for the action/adventure/fantasy film.

“We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield.) For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone.) But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx,) Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan,) returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2nd. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

Source: Sony Pictures

