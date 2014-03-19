Tuesday evening the ABC network ran a special entitled “Marvel Studios: Assembling A Universe.” The show featured concept art and images from “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Ant-Man.” The Avengers sequel will pit Iron Man (in Hulkbuster armor) and the Hulk fighting it out in South Africa. Other images have the Black Widow standing back to back with the Hulk, and the Scarlet Witch using her powers, while her brother Quicksilver does what he does best… running as fast as lightning. “Guardians of the Galaxy” gets a nod with an image featuring characters Rocket Raccoon and Groot and concept art of Peter Quill (Star-Lord) and Rocket preparing to enter a potential fray. Finally, there are screen shots from the test reel of Ant-Man. Check out these exciting behind-the-scenes pics!

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” is scheduled for a May 1, 2015 release. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, James Spader, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie, Cobie Smulders and Elizabeth Olsen. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

Source: movies.com, marvel.com