With “X-Men: Days of Future Past” scheduled to open in theaters on May 23rd, 20th Century Fox and company are already looking ahead for their next “X” project. With the success of last year’s “The Wolverine,” it appears that “Wolverine 3” will be cueing up to go into production. The highly successful filmmaker James Mangold will return to write and direct the third film in the series. This is what he posted on his Twitter account.

Mangold @mang0ld · Mar 16

With cost of 117M and WW gross of 415M (#2 of all X’s), of course there’ll be another Wolverine solo. Manufactured internet drama is boring!

Mangold @mang0ld · Mar 15

@R__E__D_R__U__M @20centuryfox @ShuDonner We are figuring it all out. At the moment, I’m shooting The next #Wolverine after #XmenApocalypse.

So, when will production begin on the next Wolverine?

It appears it will have to wait until filmmaker Bryan Singer finishes the script for the sequel to “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” which is entitled “X-Men: Apocalypse.”

With Mangold set to return for another go-around with the adamantium laced mutant, actor Hugh Jackman has indicated he is not too keen on reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine, which he has played since 2000’s “X-Men.” 20th Century Fox stated that the film will go into production with or without the Academy Award nominated actor.

So, the big question is: Will Hugh Jackman return or will there be a huge cattle call in Hollywood to find the right actor for the role? Also, when is the next film in the series due?

Likely, the film won’t be out until 2016 or 2017.

