Hello fellow Nukers. Louis Love here with some exiting news.

We are taking Nuke the Fridge to the next level with Superhero Junkies and here’s what’s going to go down.



Superhero Junkies will report via video on everything cool in entertainment, from comic book and movie news to casting updates and reviews on DVDs, collectibles, fanboy clothing and more. In the tradition of G4 because we miss that show.

TODD SHAWN TEI, who can’t stop talking about the show to the point that he follows me to the gym and ruins my work outs 🙂 , will be a main host. He will be joined by a rotating cast of correspondents including Cosplay Correspondent Joanne Lu, better known by her cosplay moniker “Pinklunatik” and Nuke the Fridge correspondent Louis Love aka me.

The first episode premieres with coverage of WonderCon in Anaheim in April.

Check out the great teaser trailer below!

Want to join the team?

E-mail casting@superherojunkies.com. Cosplayers, collectors, and comic book addicts local to Los Angeles are encouraged to apply! NO FLAKES!