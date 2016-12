Must Watch – New Clip From SABOTAGE With Arnold Schwarzenegger

David Ayer’s SABOTAGE opens in theaters on MARCH 28. Check out a new action packed clip below!

In “Sabotage”, Arnold Schwarzengger leads an elite DEA task force that takes on the world’s deadliest drug cartels. When the team successfully executes a high-stakes raid on a cartel safe house, they think their work is done – until, one-by-one, the team members mysteriously start to be eliminated. As the body count rises, everyone is a suspect.