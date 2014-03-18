407 SHARES Share Tweet

Disney & Pixar have announced that a couple of sequels to some of their biggest films are on the way. Getting sequels will be Cars & The Incredibles.

The news was revealed at an annual shareholders’ meeting today. It was also mentioned that director Brad Bird would be back to direct The Incredibles.

I’m happy to hear that The Incredibles will finally get a sequel. This sequel was rumored years ago but now it’s finally confirmed that the sequel will definitely be coming. We just don’t know when that will be…yet.

Source: Inside the Magic.net