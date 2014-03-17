No Quarters Needed

Here comes a new challenger! The long awaited and highly anticipated moment for Street Fighter fans has finally arrived, as Capcom has just unmasked the mysterious fifth and final new playable character in Ultra Street Fighter IV .

Making her first brief appearance in a Street Fighter game as a non-playable character in Street Fighter Alpha 3, where she was seen as one of M. Bison’s Dolls, Decapre now joins the fight! Although a partial mask hides a giant burn mark located on this Russian beauty’s face, challengers will be scarred by her quick and elusive scramble moves as well as her psycho power infused attacks, which allow her to share her pain with her opponents. Players can get their claws on Decapre and the rest of the all-star lineup in Ultra Street Fighter IV when the game begins releasing in June 2014.

In Ultra Street Fighter IV, Poison, Hugo, Elena, Rolento and Decapre join the fight, complete with new animations and their own unique play styles, bringing the final roster count to a massive 44 characters. Six new battle environments (including Pitstop 109, Cosmic Elevator, Half Pipe and more) provide a thrilling and colorful backdrop to the action. Direct fan feedback was gathered on all of Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition’s original 39 characters and core system mechanics in order to achieve the most balanced Street Fighter ever. In addition to the action-packed new content and the finely-tuned rebalanced gameplay, the new version features a host of new features and modes that are sure to test even the most well traveled world warrior.

Owners of Super Street Fighter IV or Super Street Fighter IV: Arcade Edition will be able to download Ultra Street Fighter IV as a $14.99/€14.99 digital upgrade for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in early June 2014. The PC digital upgrade for $14.99/€14.99 and the PC full digital bundle for $29.99/€29.99 will both be available in August 2014. Also in August, PS3 and Xbox 360 users can purchase the retail versions of the game for $39.99/€39.99. PS3 users will also be able to download the full version of the game in August for $39.99/€39.99. Players who purchase the retail (PS3, Xbox 360) or full digital bundle (PS3, PC) will receive all previously released costumes for the series (a $40/€40 value), making this the definitive version of Street Fighter IV!

