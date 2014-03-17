400 SHARES Share Tweet

The Road to the Show Gets More Intense.

Another Spring means a new baseball season is almost upon us. That also means Sony San Diego is getting set to release a new Road To The Show. Today the developer released some new and interesting details about additions to its famous Road To The Show mode.

Some of the info covered in their video below:

When creating your new ballplayer, you will select a home region (West, Central, East, International), which will become your team in the Showcase.

The Showcase comprises of three games.

Major League scouts will be grading your performance in order to determine your Draft stock.

The Draft experience includes the ability to hear all of the selections in your round called out, including your own name.

You are able to re-play the Showcase by “returning to school,” but doing so will age your player.

MLB 14: The Show comes out for PS3 and Vita in April while the PS4 version will be out in May.