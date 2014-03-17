Superhero movies have been the craze in Hollywood for roughly, the past decade. Marvel & DC have been going back & forth when it comes to trying to top the competition. Marvel has gotten the edge by beating DC to making a super-team movie (X-men, Avengers) & DC is on it’s way to beating Marvel to a lead female hero movie with the rumored Wonder Woman film, which is still a long ways away. To this day, there still hasn’t been a lead female comic hero movie. With all of the well known female characters each company has, you’d think that would have happened by now. President of production at Marvel Studios Kevin Fiege, was asked by Badass Digest if there would be a Black Widow solo film, Fiege answers:

“Frankly if we do a Black Widow movie after Age of Ultron, when she’s been central in three or four movies I don’t think we’d get the quote unquote credit for it. People would say ‘She’s already a big giant superhero!’ But if we had a great idea, we’d do it… I like the idea if we’re going to do a [female lead] do a new one. Do a wholly new character, do an origin story… We’ve talked a lot about [Captain Marvel]. I think that would be very cool. ”

Marvel has started to put the plans together for their phase 3 & so far, none of the films that have been talked about or mentioned, have a female as lead. Captain Marvel is the only one that has been rumored, but that rumor goes back about a year or so.

How do you feel about having a female lead & which female superhero would you love to see get her own film?

