Spoiler Alert! Read at your own risk!

Not a lot of mystery has surrounded director Marc Webb’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” However, there seems to be some controversy regarding a scene shown in the post film credits. Apparently a Reddit user, youdonthavetotrustme, claimed that he had seen the film and provided details concerning the end credits’ scene. Check out the description and accompanying images!

Norman dies in TASM2 from his mystery illness. Said mystery illness can be cured by Peter’s blood. Harry and Electro fail to obtain this and he passes. Harry is sent to Ravencroft at the film’s end. After credits scene involves The Man In Shadows from the first film walking up to Norman’s cryogenically frozen head in a chamber and saying, “Wake up old friend.” – youdonthavetotrustme

Comic Book Movie writer Mark Cassidy described a similar scene. He reported, “There is this set that has 3 chambers. The Goblin suit is in one, the spider serum is in another and the last one is… Norman’s head!”

How’s that for spoiling the film for you?

Here is the full synopsis for “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

“We’ve always known that Spider-Man’s most important battle has been within himself: the struggle between the ordinary obligations of Peter Parker and the extraordinary responsibilities of Spider-Man. But in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker finds that a greater conflict lies ahead.

It’s great to be Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield.) For Peter Parker, there’s no feeling quite like swinging between skyscrapers, embracing being the hero, and spending time with Gwen (Emma Stone.) But being Spider-Man comes at a price: only Spider-Man can protect his fellow New Yorkers from the formidable villains that threaten the city. With the emergence of Electro (Jamie Foxx,) Peter must confront a foe far more powerful than he. And as his old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan,) returns, Peter comes to realize that all of his enemies have one thing in common: OsCorp.”

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” will open in theaters on May 2nd. The action/adventure/fantasy film stars Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Dane DeHaan, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Jamie Foxx, Martin Sheen, Sally Field, Chris Cooper, Denis Leary, Sarah Gadon, Chris Zylka, Marton Csokas, Campbell Scott, Embeth Davidtz, Colm Feore and Stan Lee. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay from a story by James Vanderbilt based on characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. Marc Webb directs.

Sources: Reddit, ComicBookMovie